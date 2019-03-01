School officials: No one in ‘imminent danger’ after alleged threatening list made by Granby High student

NORFOLK, Va. – School officials responded Friday to reports of an alleged threatening list that was made by a Granby High School student.

No student was ever in any imminent danger, a spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools said, and “the incident wherein knowledge of this alleged list came to light happened outside of school hours and off the premises.”

Parents and guardians of Granby High students received the following robocall from the principal after rumors began circulating throughout the building:

Granby High school administration received a report that a student had allegedly made a list that could be deemed a threat to the safety of several other students. This report was taken seriously and investigated immediately. The police were notified, and the school investigated in partnership with the police. Students on the list have been identified and their parents have been contacted. Please encourage your students to say something to an adult if they see or hear something concerning. This incident occurred in the community and was reported to the school. However, the school is taking appropriate actions in partnership with NPD.

