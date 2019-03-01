Profiling the Hampton University Child Development Center and its director on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Joy Phelps is the director for the Hampton University Child Development Center and currently serves as co-chairperson for the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) Project Discovery Advisory Board.

She has given back to the community in a variety of ways and is now being honored for her achievements with the Robert O. Bigelow Award from HRCAP.

She talks more about the center and plans for Planting Pinwheels for 2019's Child Abuse Prevention Month.

To learn more visit libarts.hamptonu.edu/edhd.