Local music spotlight with Skip Friel on Coast Live

Posted 12:50 pm, March 1, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local musician Skip Friel (www.skipfriel.com) performs two original songs -  "Peace at a Time" and "Moment."

