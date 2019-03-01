× Let’s get reading! Local libraries see opportunity in weekend Read Across America Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Most of the time, Read Across America Day falls on a school day, but not this year and local libraries are looking to take advantage.

Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2, children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk is holding free events on Friday and Saturday on the library’s Children’s floor.

“We love everything about books and we love anyway we can encourage our families to come out and read and check out and see not just what this library but all libraries in Norfolk have to offer,” said Children’s floor Supervisor Tanisha McRae-McClain.

McRae-McClain says because Read Across America Day falls on a Saturday this year, she’s hoping to see more families come out and celebrate compared to prior years.

On Saturday, the library is holding book readings, crafts, and viewing The Lorax as opposed to only crafts on Friday.

The key is to use the day to get kids interested in reading and books year-round, she says.

“I think it has a great impact because we might have some future authors and future educators coming in. We might have people who’ve never been to the library that come out just for this event because there’s so much going on,” said McRae-McClain.

Saturday’s celebration at Slover will also include a local author fair.

“What better way to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday than to have authors from across Hampton Roads come out, share their works, share their readings and just have a great time,” she said.

Events on Friday are scheduled from noon-4 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

