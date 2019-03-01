Karen West from Eagle 97 with country music news on Coast Live

Posted 12:44 pm, March 1, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) shares a beautiful cover of the song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born," a surprise from Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rett performed in Nashville on Friday night and the latest news on Florida Georgia Line's tour which hits Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater July 25th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.