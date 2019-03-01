Home Depot hiring for more than 500 positions in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Home Depot is looking to fill around 540 positions at Norfolk store locations as it prepares for Spring, the company’s busiest selling season.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

The home improvement retail company says that all interested candidates should apply online. They added that it takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com to apply to hourly positions.

Home Depot says that available positions at Norfolk stores vary by store.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,284 retail stores in all 50 states.

In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion and earnings of $8.6 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates

HOW: All interested candidates must apply online.

· Visit careers.homedepot.com

· Select “Learn More”

· Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

· Click “Search Jobs”