Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain again to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below 18.0 feet Friday. The river will fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

Rain today and this weekend… Today will be a cloudy and cooler day with on and off showers. We will see a round of widespread rain this morning then rain will become more scattered by midday and this afternoon. Another round of widespread rain will move in this evening and tonight. Today will be cooler with highs only in the mid 40s, almost 10 degrees below normal.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, with clouds starting to clear by midday. Highs will warm into the mid 50s on Saturday, close to normal for this time of year.

Clouds will return for Sunday morning and rain will return by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will return to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Rain will continue for Monday morning, moving out around midday. Most of the area will just see rain but some sleet or snow is possible for areas closer to Richmond and closer to Maryland. A major cool down is set to move in next week. Expect highs in the low 40s early next week and falling into the 30s by midweek.

Today: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain. Lows near 40. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 1st

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1968 Winter Storm: 4.7″ snow Richmond

2009 Winter Storm. 6-8” snow South Central VA, 1-3” snow Tidewater

