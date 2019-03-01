× First Warning Forecast: Partial clearing as the day progresses, highs in the low 50s

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

Expect rain through tonight. Rain will become heavy at times which could cause some ponding on the roadways. Be sure to exercise caution while driving. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A bit milder on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. It will be the pick of the weekend with only a 20 percent chance of showers under a mix of sun and clouds.

An area of low pressure will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring rain to the area. As the system moves out and colder air moves in, we could see the rain to switchover to a little bit of snow or sleet. As of now, the chances for any switchover remain slim.

A little bit of wet weather will carry into the early morning hours on Monday, but the rest of the day is looking dry with partial clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. It will be breezy, which will make temperatures feel much colder.

We’ll continue to dry out Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances return on Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.