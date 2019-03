DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Firefighters in Dare County are working a three-story house fire in the Southern Shores area of the county.

According to the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is on South Dogwood.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Eastern Carolina Firefighters.

More information on this fire will be added when it becomes available by officials.

The photo in this story was provided by Kim Whitehurst.