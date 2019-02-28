Women balancing professional and personal lives while serving in the military on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Evans and Staff Sergeant Ruth Navarro join us to share their experiences in the U.S. Army and how they have made strides in their career while maintaining a positive work-life balance.

