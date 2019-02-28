HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Evans and Staff Sergeant Ruth Navarro join us to share their experiences in the U.S. Army and how they have made strides in their career while maintaining a positive work-life balance.
Women balancing professional and personal lives while serving in the military on Coast Live
-
Two Virginia Beach-based Navy SEALs, Two Marines face charges in 2017 death of Green Beret
-
Hearing continued for 2 Virginia Beach-based Navy SEALs, 2 Marines facing charges in Green Beret’s death
-
U.S. Army recruiter at Portsmouth high school arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with student
-
Soldier killed in Afghanistan was Isle of Wight County native
-
Norfolk Tides honored by Minor League Baseball for patriotism
-
-
Service dogs helping veterans is the focus of a new documentary on Coast Live
-
Princess Anne High School finishes No. 22 in MaxPreps national girls volleyball rankings
-
Funeral scheduled for local Soldier killed in Afghanistan
-
Congresswoman Elaine Luria secures seat on House Armed Services Committee
-
The Coast Guard: Always ready, not always paid
-
-
‘They deserve this’ Finishing touches put on military tribute mural in Downtown Norfolk
-
Woman previously based in Norfolk one of three killed in Syria explosion
-
If Coast Guard members are killed during shutdown, their families won’t get benefits