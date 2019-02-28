Volunteers with local nonprofit pack container full of food for refugees in Middle East

Posted 8:30 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32PM, February 28, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Local volunteers are helping send aid to refugees in the Middle East.

In Portsmouth Wednesday, folks with the Hope Charitable Services packed a 40-foot container with more than $500,000 worth of donated items. It will go to a refugee camp in Lebanon to support Christians and Muslims who were driven from their homes in Iraq and Syria.

"So, every bucket of hope we send - which is a five-gallon bucket filled with groceries -  is food for a family that will feed a family of five for a week and would feed a widow for a month," said Bishop Frank Allen, Founding Director of Hope Charitable Services.

This is the group's eighth container they are sending overseas.

