Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain to end the work week and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 18.3 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

Tracking several rain chances… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly on the Southside and in northeastern North Carolina. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today but it will be breezy with gusts to 20+ mph possible. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight with a few showers possible late. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Rain will return for Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers to end the work week. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s.

This weekend will be bookended with rain. Expect rain Saturday morning, with showers tapering off by midday and clouds starting to clear in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 50s on Saturday. Clouds will build in Sunday morning, but rain will return by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will return to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Rain will continue for Monday morning, moving out around midday. It looks like the chance for snow will remain in central and northern Virginia. A major cool down is set to move in next week. Expect highs in the low 40s early next week and falling into the 30s by midweek.

Today: Clouds Building In, Scattered Showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 27th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

