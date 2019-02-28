Surveillance video shows burglar point gun at dog during break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE, Calif. - A California woman's surveillance system captured an armed robber point a gun at her dog after breaking into her home.

Katrina Houston was hard at work when her home surveillance system detected movement just outside her front door and notified her through her cell phone.

"I looked at my phone and I noticed that the car had pulled up," she told KTXL.

Next thing she knew a man was in her house.

Two people arrived in a burgundy-colored Chrysler 300 with a custom-made sunroof and big rims. She says the driver stayed inside the car while the passenger got out, initially wearing a hood, which he took off once inside the house.

"My heart is pounding. I'm scared," Houston said. "There's nothing I can do from there, I'm just watching. These people, they're in my house."

Houston knew her family was not there but her three dogs were.

"My dog ran up to him and started barking and that's when you see he points the gun at my dog," Houston said.

In the surveillance video, TT, her 8-year-old pit bull, continues to bark at the intruder.

"I was just hoping that my dog didn't bite him because if my dog would've bit him I think he would've shot my dog," Houston told KTXL.

All three dogs were unharmed in the end.

While he was inside her home for just 10 minutes, Houston says the suspect did a lot of damage.

"They took a bunch of stuff. They ransacked my entire bedroom, my closet," she said.

He took shoes and clothes before hitting her daughter's bedroom to steal more.

"They went through everything," Houston said.

Less than 10 hours since the break-in occurred, Houston still was not sure exactly what was stolen. She was still combing through her jewelry and the family's electronics.

"I've been so distraught, like looking around the house trying to figure out what else was gone," she said.

She says the family has always felt blessed and safe inside their home, but that sense of security has shattered.

"I feel like I don't want to be here," Houston said. "I feel like I need to find a place to move because I don't feel safe here, I don't feel safe with my kids here."

She hopes by putting the surveillance images of the suspect out there someone will recognize him and notify the sheriff's department.

"I think he's a coward and needs to get a job."