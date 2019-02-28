Suffolk family displaced after unattended cooking causes fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A family has been displaced after a house fire in the 300 block of Hill Street Monday night.

Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the home around 8:36 p.m. Authorities say a pot of food had been left on the stove.

The fire had been put out before firefighters arrived. There was slight damage to the stove and cabinet area above the stove.

At the time, the home’s occupants were advised they would be staying with family at another location if necessary.

No injuries were reported.

