CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 2000 block of Martin Avenue and one man was injured.

The Chesapeake Police Department is still investigating and further information will be released when it becomes available.

The condition of the man shot is not known at this time.

