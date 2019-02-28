Oscar-winning composer André Previn dead at 89

Famed composer André Previn, who won four Academy Awards for his work on films like “Porgy & Bess” and “My Fair Lady,” has died. He was 89.

His management company, IMG Artists, confirmed the news.

Previn’s manager, Linda Petrikova told CNN that he died Thursday morning in his Manhattan home after a short illness.

During his seven decade career, Previn earned four Oscars, 10 Grammy Awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was also named honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Previn was born in Berlin in 1929. His family immigrated to the United States, and he was raised in Los Angeles. In 1967, he became the music director for the Houston Symphony Orchestra and in 1968 took on the role of principal conducted for the London Symphony Orchestra.

He worked as the composer on “The Fortune Cookie” in 1966 and composed music for films like “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in 1967 as well as 1970’s “The Music Lovers.”

Previn was married five times. His third wife was actress Mia Farrow, to whom he was married from 1970-1979.

Previn and Farrow had six children together.

Farrow paid tribute to her ex-husband on social media on Thursday, writing, “See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies.”