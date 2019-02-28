Kitty Hawk Police searching for suspect who left military ammunition can on resident’s property

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is searching for a suspect who left a military ammunition can covered in names of police officers and vulgar language outside the property of a Kitty Hawk resident.

The device was left on the property around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Its appearance and outside markings made it appear to be an explosive device, and it had the names of several Kitty Hawk Police officers and the chief of police written on the outside along with vulgar language and pictures.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera activating the device, then running into oncoming traffic and almost being struck by a light-colored car.

When activated, the device emitted extremely loud siren sounds. It was later X-rayed by the FBI and NC SBI and was found not to have explosive material.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes and white gloves. They had their face obscured by a cloth and sunglasses.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, or if you were the person driving the light-colored car, call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or after office hours at (252) 473-3444.