Hampton Police investigate stabbing with life-threatening injuries

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a man, who is a suspect in the investigation, sustained life-threatening injuries during an altercation early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

According to officails, a man forced his way into a residence in the 100 block of Haverford Court, where he started assaulting a woman and a 34-year-old man.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly escaped the home while the two men continued fighting. Both men received stab wounds during the altercation. The 34-year-old man, who is reportedly the victim, fled the home to Sentara CarePlex, where he received care for his non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was found with life-threatening injuries when police reported to the scene of the altercation.

Police say they were made aware of the 34-year-old man being at Sentara CarePlex when they received a call saying a man was being treated for stab wounds.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and all parties involved have been identified.