Graduating from Addiction: Local woman finds freedom through determination, faith

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 14 felonies. Eight overdoses. Two suicide attempts.

It’s a lot to go through in only 27 years of life, but after 13 years of drug abuse, Chelsea Jones says she’s done.

Jones, who’s from Suffolk, graduated from Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads, a year-long, local addiction program, on February 22.

“I was 14 (when I got into drugs). It started with prescription pills and quickly went to heroin,” Jones recalls. “I think I had some depression I was self-medicating for [and] I didn’t fit in at school…My mom, growing up, was an addict.”

