First Warning Forecast: Soggy end to the work week

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will remain near 18.1 feet tonight and fall below 18.0 Friday. The river will fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

Tracking unsettled weather to kick off the month of March. Grab the rain gear!

Rain chances will increase by late evening and overnight and into Friday morning.

Rain to end the work week. Expect rain at times throughout the day. It will be a chilly rain with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

A bit milder on Saturday, with some scattered showers. Rain chances continue to diminish a bit. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the low 50s.

An area of low pressure will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring rain to the area. As the system moves out and colder air moves in, we could see the rain to switchover to a little bit of snow or sleet. There is still much uncertainty with respect to precipitation-type, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. As of now, the chances for any switchover remain slim.

A little bit of wet weather will carry into the early morning hours on Monday, but the rest of the day is looking dry with partial clearing as the day progresses. It is going to be cold! Temperatures will be in the low 40s. It will be breezy, which will make temperatures feel much colder.

We’ll continue to dry out Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

