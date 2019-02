ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard flew 175 miles to help airlift an injured man off of a container ship Tuesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the call came in at 11:30 a.m. for a 68-year-old man who was injured after a fall on board the MSC Heidi. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Elizabeth City, and flew 175 miles off the entrance of Cape Henry to reach the container ship.

The man was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for unknown injuries.