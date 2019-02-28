Deputies investigating threat written on York Co. school bathroom wall

YORK Co., Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat that was found written on the girls’ bathroom wall at York High School Thursday afternoon.

School officials alerted the sheriff’s office around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the threat read, “On March 6th I am going to shoot 3 people who have harmed me. This is your warning.”

The bathroom was immediately shut down and remains closed at this time. Deputies are still working to find out who may have written the threat.

The York County School Division called all parents of York High students to make them aware of the situation. Below is the message that was sent to families Thursday:

School administrators, in conjunction with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, have been investigating a potential threat found in graffiti in a school restroom. There is no other evidence at this point that indicates this to be a credible threat. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and will take the appropriate action as necessary to make sure the school is safe. Additional deputies will be onsite tomorrow as well, as a precaution and reassurance to families. I want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously and are working closely with authorities as they continue to investigate this matter. As we continue to work with law enforcement, I would like to ask your assistance in this matter as well. Please use this as an opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of reporting suspicious activity and the dangers of using social media to create or advance rumors of a threatening nature. As you know, maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students is a top priority for everyone at our school. We will continue to inform you of events that affect our school.

Authorities say York High School, the York County School Division and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office take all reports seriously and investigate them throughly.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding students if they hear or see something to say something.

Anyone who has information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for the threat is asked to call 911, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

