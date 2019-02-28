Conference champs!: ODU men’s hoops clinches first ever Conference USA title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – For the first time in school history, Old Dominion Men’s Basketball holds the Conference USA’s regular season crown.

With a chance to clinch the title on the line, the Monarchs (23-and-6, 13-and-3 C-USA) made sure they put a lid on the Roadrunners (15-and-13, 9-and-6 C-USA) this time around with a 65-64 victory.

ODU has not won a conference title since 2010 when they were members of the Colonial Athletic Association. With the win, the Monarchs are also guaranteed a postseason bid (NIT) regardless of their finish in the C-USA tournament.

B.J. Stith led the Monarchs with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Xavier Green chipped in 14 points, while Ahmad Caver tallied 13 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

The Monarchs have won seven straight games and 12 of their last 13 contests. The victory is also the first at UTSA all-time for the Monarchs (0-and-3 previously).

Earlier this week, ODU received two votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Monarchs have won six in a row, 11 of their 12 games and 20 of their last 23.

ODU is back at home next to host Southern Miss on Wednesday, March 6th.