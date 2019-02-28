Chesapeake Police: Man shot by homeowner during attempted break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting and attempted burglary that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 2000 block of Martin Avenue and one man was shot when he reportedly was attempting to enter a home through an attached garage.

Officials added that the homeowner gave commands to the suspect to leave and when these commands were refused the homeowner fired his weapon at the suspect, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital after first responders arrived.

The Chesapeake Police Department is still investigating and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.