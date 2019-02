PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals’ homegrown star, is staying in the National League East division. He’ll just be wearing a different shade of red.

According to multiple reports, Harper, the 26 year-old superstar has agreed to a 13-year $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s the largest contract in North American pro sports history.

The 13-year, $330M deal for Harper will include an average annual value of $25.4M – the 14th-highest in major-league history. With no opt-outs, per @JeffPassan and others, massive commitment by #Phillies. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper has agreed to the largest contract in @MLB and North American pro sports history, source confirms @JonHeyman report. He is signing with the #Phillies. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies includes a no-trade clause, league sources tell ESPN. Combine that with the 13-year, $330 million term, and this much is clear: Bryce Harper is committed to being a Philadelphia Phillie for the rest of his career. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019