Yellow Jacket drubbing: No. 2 Virginia men’s hoops stomps Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2nd ranked Virginia men’s basketball team shot 56.6 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from three-point range in a blistering 30-point victory Wednesday night.

The ‘Hoos (25-and-2, 13-and-2 ACC) manhandle Georgia Tech (12-and-17, 4-and-12 ACC), 81-51. With the win, UVA is tied with North Carolina for first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Ty Jerome, one of three Cavaliers to score in double-figures, led all players with 19 points. De’Andre Hunter added 18 and Kyle Guy scored 11.

No. 2 Virginia hosts Pitt Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2:00 p.m. – LIVE on WGNT in Hampton Roads.