× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers return to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 18.0 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Blackwater River above Franklin. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage later today.

Tracking several rain chances and possible snow… Clouds will build in this morning with temperatures near 40. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers and high temperatures near 50. Showers will taper off and clouds will begin to break up tonight as temperatures fall back into the low 40s.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be lower. Temperatures will return to the low 50s tomorrow.

Rain chances will go up for Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers to end the work week. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

This weekend will be bookended with rain. Expect rain Saturday morning, with showers tapering off by the afternoon and clouds starting to clear. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday. We will start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, but rain will return by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will drop to the upper 40s on Sunday.

Monday has the potential to be a very interesting day for us. Colder air continues to move in as showers linger. Rain and snow showers are possible to start next week. The balance of rain vs snow will be very dependent on how quickly colder air moves in and how long the moisture sticks around. Bottom line… keep a close eye on early next week.

Today: Clouds Building In, Scattered Showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 27th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.