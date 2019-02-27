Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill shut down section of I-64 East

HAMPTON ROADS – A section of eastbound I-64 is shut down due to a crash involving a diesel fuel spill and two tractor-trailers.

According to officials, the crash occurred in Chesapeake around 11 a.m. at the High Rise Bridge, heading towards Suffolk.

It is not known at this time how the crash occurred, but one of the tractor trailers has significant damage and lost a large amount of diesel fuel, added officials.

Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating. The road will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

VDOT is currently working to reroute traffic and opening the shoulder lane to allow traffic to pass through.

This is a developing story.