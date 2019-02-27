‘Skins scoop: Redskins listed as betting favorite to sign free agent QB Nick Foles

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – We already knew one Super Bowl MVP quarterback would be changing teams this offseason, as the Ravens agreed to trade Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos. Now, another MVP is on the move.

Wednesday, the Eagles announced they would not be using the franchise tag on Nick Foles – making him an unrestricted free agent.

In the wake of that news, BetDSI Sportsbook has posted odds on where the Foles will play in 2019. Citing Alex Smith‘s injury and “Foles’ familiarity with the NFC East”, bookmakers have made the Redskins a 2/1 favorite to sign Foles. Jacksonville (3/1) and Miami (4/1) also carry low odds.

Link to current odds: https://www.betdsi.eu/sportsbook-betting/nfl-odds/nfl-futures/

However, according to Spotrac.com, the Redskins currently have just $16 million in salary cap space available. In 2019, the team will pay Smith $20.4 million and backup QB Colt McCoy will earn $3.5 million. Foles will likely command an annual salary of $20 million or more. Where’s the money coming from?

Nick Foles team in Week 1 of 2019 regular season (per BetDSI Sportsbook)

Washington Redskins +200 (2/1)

Jacksonville Jaguars +300 (3/1)

Miami Dolphins +400 (4/1)

Arizona Cardinals +800 (8/1)

Los Angeles Rams +1000 (10/1)

New York Giants +1000 (10/1)

Dallas Cowboys +1200 (12/1)

Oakland Raiders +1200 (12/1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1500 (15/1)

San Francisco 49ers +2000 (20/1)

Carolina Panthers +2000 (20/1)

Tennessee Titans +2500 (25/1)

Philadelphia Eagles +3000 (30/1)

Buffalo Bills +5000 (50/1)

New York Jets +5000 (50/1)