Norfolk Police investigate early morning shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investiagting after a shooting around 2 a.m. left one man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 900 block of Mariner Street and the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his shooting wound. He is expected to be ok.

Detectives have not released a motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.