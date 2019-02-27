Newport News police give advice as vehicle theft is on the rise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department have released a statement regarding combating vehicle theft and theft from vehicles throughout the city.

From January 1 to February 25, there have been 74 stolen vehicles.

Of those stolen vehicles, 34 were unlocked, 49 had keys available within the vehicle, and 25 were left running.

A large number of vehicle thefts can be prevented by following the safety tips that have been provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Always lock your automobile and take your keys.

Do not leave extra or spare keys in your automobile.

Do not leave valuables in your automobile (whether in plain sight or hidden).

Do not leave valuables in your trunk (if your automobile is unlocked, a thief can get to your trunk).

Park your automobile in your garage or driveway if possible.

If possible, install an anti-theft device that is highly visible, hard to defeat, and renders the vehicle inoperable.

If you notice someone suspicious, call the Police Department.

“Fortunately a large number of vehicles stolen from the city are recovered. However, by following these simple tips, you can avoid the inconvenience altogether,” said NNPD Robbery Detective Sgt. Brendan Bartley.

Newport News Police Department officials report that because of the colder weather, citizens have been warming up their cars or leaving them running and unattended. This gives an individual easy access to your vehicle.

The officials ask that all Hampton Roads citizens real over the tips and never leave your car running and unattended at any time.

For more information and additional tips, click here.