National Strawberry Day: Local farmers battling winter temperature swings ahead of picking season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The back-and-forth from cold to warm this winter is making growing tricky for local strawberry farmers.

News 3 caught up with the owners of Hickory Ridge Farm on National Strawberry Day, February 27.

They say constant changes in temperature are keeping them on their toes. The farm is using different techniques with coverings on their crops to make sure the strawberries are ready when the picking season begins in mid-to-late April.