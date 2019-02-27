Middlesex Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing from law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Middlesex County deputies and investigators received a tip that two subjects wanted out of Middlesex and Gloucester Counties would be picking up a vehicle in the Shacklefords area of King and Queen County.

A Middlesex investigator arrived at the location first and identified the wanted subjects as John Bryan Langford and Amanda Weston.

Investigators attempted to take the subjects into custody, but according to police both subjects fought and eluded the officer. Weston was taken into custody, but Langford fled the area.

Weston was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and was served with a felony warrant out of Gloucester.

Langford remains at large. He is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a torn blue shirt and blue jeans.

Any person with information on Langford’s location is asked to contact the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 758-5600.