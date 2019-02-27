Local pairings for VHSL boys & girls state basketball tournaments

NORFOLK, Va. – Before the NCAA’s bracketing begins, March Madness hits high school hoops next week. The Virginia High School League (VHSL) season is down to its final eight in each classification.

Here are the state tournament pairings featuring our local teams:

Boys

Class 6 state quarterfinals:

James River vs. Landstown, Friday 7:00 p.m. – Kellam H.S.

Oscar Smith vs. Colonial Forge, Friday 7:00 p.m. – North Stafford H.S.

Class 5 state quarterfinals:

L.C. Bird vs. Maury, Friday 7:00 p.m. – Norview H.S.

Green Run vs. Varina, Friday 7:30 p.m. – Glen Allen H.S.

Class 4 state quarterfinals:

Courtland vs. Lake Taylor, Friday 7:30 p.m. – Granby H.S.

Churchland vs. Louisa County, Friday 7:30 p.m. – Culpeper Middle School

Class 3 state quarterfinals:

Culpeper County vs. Phoebus, Friday 7:00 p.m. – Bethel H.S.

I.C. Norcom vs. John Marshall, Friday 7:30 p.m. – Arthur Ashe Center

Class 1 state quarterfinal:

Riverheads vs. Surry County, Friday 7:00 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.

Girls

Class 6 state quarterfinals:

James River vs. Ocean Lakes, Friday 5:30 p.m. – Kellam H.S.

Western Branch vs. Cosby, Friday 6:00 p.m. – Manchester H.S.

Class 5 state quarterfinals:

L.C. Bird vs. Princess Anne, Friday 6:00 p.m. – Salem H.S.

Hampton vs. Highland Springs, Friday 6:00 p.m. – Glen Allen H.S.

Class 4 state quarterfinals:

Eastern View vs. Lake Taylor, Friday 6:00 p.m. – Granby H.S.

Deep Creek vs. Monacan, Friday 6:00 p.m. – Midlothian H.S.

Class 1 state quarterfinal:

Altavista vs. Surry County, Friday 5:30 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.