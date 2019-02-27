James City Co. police investigate after phone store robbery

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Officers were called to the AT&T Store located at 5227-C Monticello Avenue around 7:45 p.m, in regards to a robbery that happened on Monday evening.

The female clerk reported that two unknown men came into the store, displayed a silver handgun and pushed her forcefully to the rear of the business demanding that she open multiple safes.

She opened one of the safes and provided them the phones inside.

When they demanded that she open the other safes, she told them that she did not have a key and was unable to open them. They then pushed her back onto the sales floor and fled through the rear of the store.

The two suspects are described as black males that were wearing black zip up hoodies, ski masks and gloves.

The manager is conducting inventory to be able to determine which merchandise was stolen.

If you are able to identify these individuals or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator English at (757)-603-6033 or click here.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.