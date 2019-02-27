Hampton Roads Community Action Program offers free tax preparation services

Free tax preparation services will soon be available to the Hampton Roads community!

Hampton Roads Community Action Program, in partnership with the Families Achieving Community Economic Stability Coalition, will provide free tax preparation services to Hampton Roads residents that qualify.

Trained volunteers will assist residents claim additional tax credits and deductions including the Earned Income Tax Credit through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, which can increase tax returns by up to $6,318.

HRCAP and FACES will provide free tax services for Hampton Roads residents making less than $55,000 a year or to those who meet the following EITC eligibility requirements:

Families with incomes of less than $53,930 and two or more children

Single individuals without children and incomes less than $15,010

Low-income, seniors, people with disabilities.

Services will be provided until April 17. For a complete listing of VITA Preparation Sites, and service dates and times, click here.