First Warning Forecast: Tracking a wet stretch of weather

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 18.0 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Blackwater River above Franklin. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage later today.

Tracking unsettled weather to kick off the month of March. Grab the rain gear!

Overcast skies overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Clouds and sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will still be below normal with highs only in the upper 40s. The wind will pick up a bit throughout the day out of the north and northwest at 10-15 mph. You will want to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, because it will be days before we see any once again. Rain chances will increase by late evening and overnight and into Friday morning.

Rain to end the work week. Expect rain at times throughout the day. It will be a chilly rain with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Warming up for Saturday, with some scattered showers. Rain chances continue to diminish a bit. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s.

An area of low pressure will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring rain to the area. As the system moves out and colder air moves in, we could see the rain to switchover to a little bit of snow or sleet. There is still much uncertainty with respect to precipitation-type, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

A little bit of wet weather will carry into the early morning hours on Monday, but the rest of the day is looking dry with partial clearing as the day progresses. It is going to be cold! Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. It will be breezy, which will make temperatures feel much colder.

We’ll continue to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 30s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

