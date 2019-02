YORK COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in York County responded to a fire around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 100 block of Townley Court at the Rivermeade Apartment complex in the Yorktown area of York County.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control a little after 10 p.m. and one person escaped the smoke and flames. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

At this time, fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.