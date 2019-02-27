Driver airlifted after crash in Pasquotank County

Posted 7:02 am, February 27, 2019, by

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with severe injuries after he was involved in a crash in Pasquotank County around 4 a.m.

According to officials, the crash was on Route 17NB before the Camden County line. Officials added that the man was driving a 1992 Chevy pickup truck.

It’s reported that he allegedly ran off the road, veered to the right and hit a guard rail. The pickup truck flipped over on its left side during the crash.

Cause of the crash is still under investigation and the road has been reopened.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.