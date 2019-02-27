Driver airlifted after crash in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with severe injuries after he was involved in a crash in Pasquotank County around 4 a.m.

According to officials, the crash was on Route 17NB before the Camden County line. Officials added that the man was driving a 1992 Chevy pickup truck.

It’s reported that he allegedly ran off the road, veered to the right and hit a guard rail. The pickup truck flipped over on its left side during the crash.

Cause of the crash is still under investigation and the road has been reopened.