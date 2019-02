Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Carlene Jackson from The Good Feet Store shows us several types of arch supports and explains how their features can help to cushion the heels, improve balance and reduce stress on other parts of the body.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews