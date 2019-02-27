Conference call: ODU men’s hoops can clinch first league title since 2010

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (22-and-6, 12-and-3 C-USA) will travel to San Antonio for a second time this season to square-off against Texas-San Antonio (15-and-12, 9-and-5 C-USA) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Thursday night’s game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

If Old Dominion defeats the Roadrunners on Thursday night it will mean the Monarchs clinch the Conference USA regular season title (automatic NIT bid), which would be ODU’s first regular season title since 2010 (Colonial Athletic Association).

Earlier this week, ODU received two votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Monarchs have won six in a row, 11 of their 12 games and 20 of their last 23.

Thursday’s game will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik’s live pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ALL-TIME SERIES vs. UTSA

-Thursday night will mark the eighth all-time meeting between these two schools.

-The Roadrunners lead the all-time series 4-3.

-These two teams met in San Antonio earlier this season (Jan. 26), in a game ODU led by as many as 18 (4:43 – 2H), but UTSA ultimately claimed a 74-73 victory.

-ODU is 0-3 all-time when playing at UTSA.

-These two schools have played each other every season since the 2012-13 season.

-No team has won two games in row in against each other in the all-time series.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

-The Monarchs rank 8th in the nation for holding teams to 38.6% shooting from the floor for the season.

-Old Dominion’s defense ranks 8th in the country for scoring defense, allowing just 61.1 points per game.

-ODU’s 39.43 rebounds per game rank 23rd in Division I.

-ODU’s 130 total blocked shots rank 27th in Division I.

ODU IS...

*20-4 when scoring 60 or more points.

*17-3 when shooting 40% or better from the floor.

*19-2 when allowing 69 points or less.

*15-2 when committing less turnovers than its opponent.

*18-3 since December (5-0 in Feb.).

*18-5 when out-rebounding its opponent.

*13-2 when leading at half.

*7-3 on the road this season (5-2 in league play).

