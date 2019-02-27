Chesapeake nonprofit receives grant towards feeding local families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake nonprofit, “Healthy Chesapeake,” will receive a CSX-funded “Transporting Healthy Food” grant from The Conservation Fund.

Tim Dower of Healthy Chesapeake said that the grant will be used to improve healthy food distribution in the area by purchasing and modifying a trailer to provide safe transport for rescued foods and crops from community gardens and the nonprofit’s proposed farm.

The food will then be taken to food pantries and a centralized food distribution site in the city’s largest food desert community.

Eleven other charitable organizations were also awarded money through The Conservation Fund’s grant program. Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000, and will be put towards improving the organizations’ capacity to store and safely deliver fresh, healthy food.

This year’s funding will allow the 12 recipient organizations to collectively serve an additional 43,400 families with more than 605,000 meals.

To learn more about 2018’s Transporting Healthy Food grant winners, click here.