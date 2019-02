CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its deputies was arrested Tuesday on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery of an inmate by an employee.

Timothy Burnside, who was a deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, was assigned to court security. His employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated February 16, 2019.

The Chesapeake Police Department is handling the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.