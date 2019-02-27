Celebrate Hampton Restaurant Week with great deals

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Restaurant Week starts the first week of March with some fantastic deals!

The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership, Coliseum Central BID, Phoebus Partnership, and the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau are pleased to bring the community this great week of food.

From March 3 – 9, diners may select from exciting menus presented by restaurants located throughout Hampton.

Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy a two-course $10 or $15 lunch or a three-course dinner priced at $20 or $30.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to try some of Hampton’s best restaurants at excellent prices,” said Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau Director Mary Fugere.

Reservations are recommended for any diners who wish to take part in the festivities but are not required.

For a full list of the participating restaurants, click here.