Carrollton firefighters respond to single vehicle crash with entrapment

CARROLLTON, Va. – Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a reported car crash with someone trapped inside.

The crash happened in the 21000 Block of Reynolds Drive. Officials responded and when they arrived they found a single vehicle accident with moderate damage to the vehicle.

Two patients were reported with minor injuries. Medic crews treated and transported them to a local medical center.

Isle Of Wight sheriff Deputies conducted traffic control, reporting and vehicle recovery operations. At 10:15 a.m., all Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department personnel were cleared.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

