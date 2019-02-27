Active-duty Norfolk Sailor admits role in interstate gun trafficking conspiracy

NEWARK, N.J. – An active-duty member of the U.S. Navy based in Norfolk admitted her role in a conspiracy to illegally buy five semi-automatic handguns bound for New Jersey.

Tesora Amanda Cortes Trejorojas, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring with others to transport and receive firearms purchased and obtained outside of New Jersey, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents show that Trejorojas admitted she engaged in text messages with Azia Sinclair in November 2017, agreeing to purchase firearms for Sinclair and her boyfriend, Shyheim Tyson. Sinclair and Tyson were both New Jersey residents.

Records show that on November 11, 2017, Sinclair and Tyson drove from New Jersey to Trejorojas’ Norfolk residence. All three went to a gun store, where Trejorojas purchased five semi-automatic handguns and 200 rounds of ammunition using cash provided by Sinclair and Tyson.

The next day, Sinclair and Tyson drove back to New Jersey with the handguns and ammunition.

According to court documents, five hours after the two arrived back in New Jersey, an individual was arrested in Orange, New Jersey, after police responded to the sound of gunshots. One of the five handguns was recovered during the arrest.

In March 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Sinclair’s Newark residence and found another of the handguns, according to the Department of Justice.

Tyson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport and receive firearms purchased and obtained outside the state of New Jersey. He was sentenced to three years and one month behind bars.

Sinclair is awaiting trial.