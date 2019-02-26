Williamsburg police make prostitution arrest at day spa

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department have made an arrest for prostitution.

On February 22, police arrested 43-year-old Manni Chen, an Asian female, for prostitution and unlawful conduct by a therapist.

Several complaints led to an investigation into a massage parlor located in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Rd. Chen was employed with the message parlor, which was previously named Sanyt Day Spa.

A search warrant was executed after an investigation revealed evidence of illegal prostitution. There were several items seized in connection with the investigation.

Chen was taken into custody and transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where she was released on bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the conclusion of the investigation.

If anyone knows any further information regarding this incident or business, contact Williamsburg Police Department or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.