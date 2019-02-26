Wesley Hadsell in court Tuesday on murder charges related to AJ Hadsell’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – Wesley Hadsell will be arraigned in court on Tuesday for the 2015 disappearance and death of his stepdaughter Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

Hadsell was charged after a grand jury meeting in Southampton County indicted the 40-year-old on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree felony murder and one count of felony concealment of a dead body.

The Office of the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, working with the Norfolk Police Department, sought the indictments, and the grand jury returned true bills to each indictment.

Timeline: The AJ Hadsell investigation

In 2015, Wesley Hadsell exclusively spoke to News 3 from behind bars.

“I swear to you, I didn’t hurt my daughter. I don’t know who did. And if I did, I wouldn’t protect them,” said Hadsell, claiming he had nothing to do with his stepdaughter’s death.

Anjelica Hadsell went missing in 2015 and was later found dead in Southampton County. Hadsell has been a person of interest in the case, but was never charged until now.

Click here for our full coverage of the AJ Hadsell story