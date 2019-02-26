Volunteer helps out in local school’s noisiest place for a number of personal reasons!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We headed to surprise a special volunteer - Marvin Price. We caught up with him in the cafeteria at Southeastern Elementary School, where the principal Dr. Donna Weingand read a tribute to him.

"Mr. Price is a beloved retired Chesapeake community member who's been a dedicated volunteer at Southeastern Elementary for over three years," she read.

He's a dedicated volunteer in the school cafeteria, where they serve 800 kids a day. Marvin started volunteering in the cafeteria because his granddaughter was a student at Southeastern Elementary. She's now moved on to a different school, but he's still helping out there.

But he'll tell you his granddaughter is not his only connection to this school.

"I went here in 1956. I was six years old. So I'll be 69, and I still feel 6 years old," Marvin said.

Now, you'll find him scurrying about the lunchroom, helping the students in a variety of ways from grabbing napkins for the kids to helping them open their drinks.

The principal realizes it's the noisiest assignment in the school.

"He's often seen wearing ear plugs and a contagious smile. Our children and staff love Mr. Price. We love and appreciate you for everything you do," Principal Weingand said.

Marvin was presented with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. He was very appreciative.

"Thanks, buddy! That's great!" he exclaimed.

He volunteers five days a week! Why?

"'Cause I love what I'm doing. I really like it," Marvin said.

And the kids love having him around as well.

