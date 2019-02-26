Virginia Tech tops No. 3 Duke for third straight home win vs. Blue Devils

Posted 9:07 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, February 26, 2019

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Buzz Williams. (Photo by Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke is doomed again at Cassell Coliseum.

For the third straight time, each while ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll, Duke loses at Virginia Tech. Tuesday, the 20th ranked Hokies upset No. 3 Duke, 77-72.

The Blue Devils, playing without freshman phenom Zion Williamson (knee sprain), were led by fellow freshman R.J. Barrett’s 21 points.

Kerry Blackshear, Junior’s 23 points led Virginia Tech. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech improves to 22-and-6 overall, 11-and-5 in the ACC. The loss drops Duke to 24-and-4 overall, 12-and-3 in the ACC.

